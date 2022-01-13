Hawaii Pacific University men will play, women will not

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball game against Dominican (Calif.) scheduled for today has been postponed due to the Pacific West Conference health and safety protocols. A makeup date has not been determined yet.

The Hawaii Pacific men’s game with Dominican will still be played tonight at the Shark Tank with tipoff at 6:30 p.m.