Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific University men will play, women will not

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 11:47 p.m.

The Hawaii Pacific women's basketball game against Dominican (Calif.) scheduled for today has been postponed due to the Pacific West Conference health and safety protocols. A makeup date has not been determined yet.

The Hawaii Pacific men's game with Dominican will still be played tonight at the Shark Tank with tipoff at 6:30 p.m.