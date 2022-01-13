comscore Hawaii Pacific University men will play, women will not | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific University men will play, women will not

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball game against Dominican (Calif.) scheduled for today has been postponed due to the Pacific West Conference health and safety protocols. A makeup date has not been determined yet. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Grown: Ex-Campbell star Titus Mokiao-Atimalala leaving UCF for UCLA

Scroll Up