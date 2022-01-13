Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias, Spyros Chakas have the making of a Greek thrill-ogy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dimitrios Mouchlias wasn’t in Hawaii to see the initial payoff of his recruiting efforts.

Mouchlias was back in Greece a year ago rehabbing from surgery following his freshman season in Hawaii when Spyros Chakas made his debut with the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team.

Teammates since their mid-teens, Mouchlias and Chakas would have to wait a year before taking the floor together in college.

Judging by the first week of the season, the gap year was indeed worth the wait.

“It’s great with Dimitrios,” Chakas said on Wednesday. “I’ve known Dimitrios since we were 15 with the under-17 national team. We’ve been friends since then and to play here on the other side of the world is just great. It shows how close we are.

“Actually Dimitrios was my main influence (in signing with UH). He was the one that talked to me about Hawaii and he got me into the whole recruiting process and I started searching on my own.”

Hawaii’s Greek connection helped power the top-ranked Warriors to a series sweep of then-No. 7 Loyola Chicago with Mouchlias putting away 20 kills in two starts at opposite and Chakas delivering eight kills while starting the opener and sparking UH with three more in the fourth set of the rematch.

Asked about his impressions of the Warriors following the series with the defending national champions, Loyola Chicago coach Mark Hulse made sure to mention the contributions of Chakas and Mouchlias.

“Both really showed some good stuff for them and they weren’t on the court for them much (last season), one of them not at all, but they’re ready to go,” Hulse said. “They’re ready to carry the load I think.”

Mouchlias preceded Chakas in Hawaii, joining the Rainbow Warriors for the 2020 season and appearing in 13 matches with one start in the COVID-shortened season. After spending last season back in Greece, the 6-foot-6 sophomore worked his way back into the rotation in the fall and started all seven sets last week. He hit .304 in the series and led the Warriors with 13 digs and seven blocks.

“He’s got a pretty unique skill set and with (setter Jakob Thelle) being able to get him the ball how he likes it,” said UH coach Charlie Wade, who also praised Mouchlias’ impact from the service line after Friday’s match. “I think the connection between them is only going to get better.”

Upon rejoining the team after the title run, Mouchlias said “the biggest challenge was to prove myself again to the coaches and to the team in general.

“I think I have great teammates so they made that part way easier.”

Chakas proved his worth last year in earning a spot on the Big West’s All-Freshman team. He made four starts during the season and came off the bench in the NCAA final, delivering a four-point service run late in a tight first set to help ignite UH’s sweep of BYU.

“He’s got a real high upside for us,” Wade said in Wednesday’s Zoom session. “He’s worked hard in the offseason. All parts of his game continue to evolve and just looking forward to some big things from him as the season goes forward.”

He had 11 kills in 20 swings last week and highlighted his relief appearance last Friday with an ace and a solo block.

“It’s a great thing to boost the team with energy a little bit,” Chakas said. “I just did what I had to do to help the team win and that’s all the matters at the end of the day.”

Chakas said he focused on sharpening his passing and hitting out of system in preparation for his sophomore season.

“It’s just continuously working and I have to keep grinding throughout the season and be better every day,” Chakas said.

The Rainbow Warriors continue their season-opening homestand by taking on Edward Waters in the Tigers’ first official men’s volleyball match. Edward Waters, based in Jacksonville, Fla., and a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, lost a five-set exhibition match with Lancaster Bible College on Tuesday.

Rainbow Warriors Volleyball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Edward Waters (0-0) vs. No. 1 Hawaii (2-0)

>> When: Friday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 5 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

>>Tickets: etickethawaii.com, Stan Sheriff Center box office