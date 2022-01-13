Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:45 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL Big West men: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest men: Dominican at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. PacWest women: Dominican at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. ILH boys, Division I: Damien at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Maryknoll at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m. Division II: Le Jardin vs. University, 5 p.m. at Saint Louis; Kamehameha at Hanalani, 6 p.m. ILH girls, Division I: Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 5 p.m. Division II: ‘Iolani vs. University, 5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m. OIA East Girls: Kahuku at Farrington (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV). Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Kalani at McKinley; Moanalua at Roosevelt; Kailua at Kaiser; Anuenue at Castle. OIA West Girls: Mililani at Pearl City; Radford at Campbell; Kapolei at Waipahu. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Aiea at Leilehua; Waianae at Waialua. SOCCER ILH girls: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Mid-Pacific; Punahou I-AA vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park No. 1. Games start at 4:15 p.m. OIA East girls: Kalaheo at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m. FRIDAY BASKETBALL ILH boys, Division II: Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m. ILH girls, Division II: Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m. Division III: Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 5:30 p.m. OIA East Boys: Moanalua at Kalani; Farrington at Kaiser; Kahuku at McKinley; Roosevelt at Castle; Kaimuki at Kalaheo; Anuenue at Kailua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. OIA West Boys: Kapolei at Campbell; Mililani at Nanakuli; Aiea at Waipahu; Pearl City at Waialua; Waianae at Radford. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. SOCCER OIA West: Kapolei at Aiea (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Radford at Waianae (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Nanakuli at Pearl City (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Waipahu at Leilehua (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Waialua at Campbell (boys at 7:30 p.m.); Leilehua at Waipahu (girls at 7:30 p.m.); Campbell at Waialua (girls at 7:30 p.m.). VOLLEYBALL College men: Edwards Waters at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Makua Ali‘i Wednesday Action 16, Go Deep 9 Ho’O Ikaika 8, Yankees 5 Na Kahuna 19, Makules 18 Zen 16, Na Pueo 10 Xpress 14, Golden Eagles 2 Aikane 17, Islanders 13 Fat Katz 14, Sportsmen 4 Hawaiians 12, Waipio 7 Bad Company 22, Lokahi 6 Hui Ohana 18, Firehouse 6 Hikina 12, P.H. Shipyard 11 Previous Story Television and radio - Jan. 13, 2022