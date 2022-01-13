Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff

Center.

PacWest men: Dominican at Hawaii

Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank;

Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m.,

at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

PacWest women: Dominican at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank;

Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m.,

at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Division I: Damien at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll,

6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Maryknoll at

Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m. Division II: Le Jardin vs. University, 5 p.m. at Saint Louis;

Kamehameha at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Division I: Punahou at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll,

5 p.m. Division II: ‘Iolani vs. University,

5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at

Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East Girls: Kahuku at Farrington

(JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow

15 minutes after conclusion of JV).

Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Kalani at McKinley; Moanalua at Roosevelt; Kailua at Kaiser; Anuenue at Castle.

OIA West Girls: Mililani at Pearl City;

Radford at Campbell; Kapolei at Waipahu. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only,

6:30 p.m. start: Aiea at Leilehua;

Waianae at Waialua.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani;

Punahou at Mid-Pacific; Punahou I-AA vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park No. 1. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kalaheo at Moanalua,

7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Division II: Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Division II: Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m. Division III: Island Pacific

at St. Andrew’s, 5:30 p.m.

OIA East Boys: Moanalua at Kalani;

Farrington at Kaiser; Kahuku at McKinley; Roosevelt at Castle; Kaimuki at Kalaheo; Anuenue at Kailua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

OIA West Boys: Kapolei at Campbell;

Mililani at Nanakuli; Aiea at Waipahu;

Pearl City at Waialua; Waianae at Radford. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow

15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

SOCCER

OIA West: Kapolei at Aiea (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.);

Radford at Waianae (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Nanakuli at Pearl City (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.); Waipahu at Leilehua (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Waialua at Campbell (boys at 7:30 p.m.); Leilehua at Waipahu (girls at 7:30 p.m.); Campbell at Waialua (girls at 7:30 p.m.).

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Edwards Waters at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Action 16, Go Deep 9

Ho’O Ikaika 8, Yankees 5

Na Kahuna 19, Makules 18

Zen 16, Na Pueo 10

Xpress 14, Golden Eagles 2

Aikane 17, Islanders 13

Fat Katz 14, Sportsmen 4

Hawaiians 12, Waipio 7

Bad Company 22, Lokahi 6

Hui Ohana 18, Firehouse 6

Hikina 12, P.H. Shipyard 11