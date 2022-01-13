comscore Jim Furyk’s ace shoots him to the top of the leaderboard at the Sony Open in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jim Furyk’s ace shoots him to the top of the leaderboard at the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Jim Furyk reaches for his ball after hitting a hole-in-one on the 17th hole during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament, today, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Jim Furyk aced the par-3 17th to take a one-shot lead at 8-under 62 at the midway point of the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii today at Waialae Country Club.

The PGA Tour’s first full-field event of the new year was held with fans for the first time since Cameron Smith’s win in 2020. Last year, Kevin Na won the tournament that was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furyk, 51, played holes 14-17 in 5 under to shoot up the leaderboard with a 30 on the back nine.

It’s the sixth ace on the PGA Tour for Furyk, who won the 1996 United Airlines Hawaiian Open, tying him for the third-most since they started tracking hole-by-hole scores in 1983.

Patton Kizzire, who won the Sony in 2018, is tied with Kevin Chappell and Michael Thompson a shot back at 7 under.

Defending Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama shot a 66.

