UC San Diego victorious over Hawaii in women’s basketball

UC San Diego drained 16 3-pointers, including 11 in the second half, in an 82-58 win over the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team today at RIMAC Arena in La Jolla, Calif.

UCSD guard Sydney Brown hit five 3-pointers and led the Tritons with 25 points and 16 rebounds in the Big West victory.

UH forward Amy Atwell, the reigning Big West Player of the Week, limped off the court in the third quarter but returned later in the period and led the Rainbow Wahine (4-7, 1-1) with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Coming off a comeback win over Cal State Fullerton last Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine cut a 13-point deficit in the second quarter to four and trailed 35-28 at halftime.

UH remained within striking distance early in the third quarter, but Atwell went to the floor while attempting to secure a rebound with 7:04 left and limped off the court. She returned about three minutes later, but UCSD was in the midst of a 15-0 run and led 53-36 when Brown dropped a 3-pointer from the top of the key with four minutes left in the third quarter.

UH continues its first road trip of the conference season on Saturday at first place UC Irvine (8-6, 3-0).