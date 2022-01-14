Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 3,099 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 3,099 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,117 fatalities and 160,031 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 842,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 63.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,564 new cases on Oahu, 97 on Hawaii island, 322 on Maui, 31 on Kauai, 14 on Molokai and 71 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

