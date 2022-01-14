Witnesses sought in Waipahu murder case

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses in connection with a murder case in Waipahu.
A 47-year-old man identified as Jon Tokuhara was discovered dead at the Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare located at 94-301 Waipahu Depot St. with fatal injuries sustained by a gunshot wound, according to a CrimeStoppers news release today.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
