Shiyana Thenabadu touched on some valid points (“Neighborhoods need rentals of 30+ days,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 12).

Yes, no one wants to live next to a home where tourists party all night and there is no homeowner in sight. But no one wants to live next to a home rented for a year (or more) to someone with screaming kids whose parents who exert no control, barking dogs and unscooped poop with odors emanating everywhere.

Bill 41 is flawed and needs to be fine-tuned within reason. A logical compromise would be to strictly enforce the occupancy limit and fine homeowners for violation. Two strikes and you’re shut down. There should be a limit on the number of cars per rental property. There should be no escape from taxation by the homeowner. And yes, the neighbors can tattle on the city’s hotline.

There has to be a balance. Seriously, what’s the harm from a family trying to have an economical holiday, with one car, staying a week in your neighborhood?

Lisa Adlong

Hauula

Blangiardi should speak on Red Hill fuel tanks

By now you would expect Mayor Rick Blangiardi to make a statement in support of the U.S. Navy shutting down the Red Hill fuel tanks (“Navy to drain Red Hill fuel tanks, won’t rule out future legal challenges to Hawaii emergency order,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 12). The mayor represents all people in the City and County of Honolulu. It is his kuleana. I encourage Blangiardi to show his malama.

Calvin Hara

Kaimuki

Throwing money won’t solve society’s problems

The naivete of our politicians and those who voted for them is the source of most of our societal problems.

They think that throwing money at the homeless and affordable housing, raising the minimum wage and backing other government giveaways are the answer to all these problems.

What they fail to understand that most homeless on the streets are there of their own free will due to their desire to live without rules and regulations. That no affordable housing can be built without abatement from government rules and regulations such as parking requirements, water development fees, park dedication fees and so on. That businesses cannot survive without a profit and that minimum-wage workers do not contribute to our tax base because of the standard deduction.

If everything’s given to you, where is the incentive? Every tax for these purposes is called an investment. Only the naive think there’s a return.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

Dems ignore relentless attacks on Trump

Following the Jan. 6, 2021, mob riot in the nation’s Capitol, Democrats and their media minions virtuously claim that conservatives represent a threat to our democracy, not just the knuckleheads who participated.

They claim the rule of law and our Constitution are at risk because of the mob’s attempt to upset the election of Joe Biden. But they ignore four years of relentless attacks on Donald Trump claiming his illegitimacy, concocting Russian conspiracy hoaxes, the “resistance” movement, and the riots and killings during Black Lives Matter and antifa protests in cities across America.

Open borders, mandates and executive orders, as well as changes to filibuster rules, courts, elections, education and social divisiveness, are part of the left’s democracy. They cannot pursue fundamentally transforming America and claim they are the true protectors of our democracy. They can’t have it both ways.

John Fernie

Kailua

Vote for lawmakers who will curb fireworks

There have been many good letters about obnoxious fireworks. In an ideal world there would be a compromise allowing the small kind, as in Chinatown for luck in the new year and for cultural significance that many claim. But too many disregard both the law and how to treat others who live in close proximity.

While there are many facets of this complex problem, I agree the lawmakers are not doing enough. Or anything?

It will be time for new elected officials soon. Let’s hui up and get the potential candidates on record on their plans to stop the illegal bombs, mortars and more from coming in. Change the laws so arrest can be made without seeing who did it, only what yard it came from.

Put on your thinking caps and act like it’s rocket science. It is.

Debbie Aldrich

Haleiwa

A complete ban on fireworks is necessary

Regarding the letters to the editor on fireworks that appeared in the Star-Advertiser on Jan. 4, I agree with Richard Ernest that there should be a complete ban on fireworks to protect kupuna and pets (“Legislature should ban fireworks completely”).

I think a complete ban also would be helpful to anyone with a serious heart and/or lung ailment and to those who suffer from post-traumatic stress. I respect cultural traditions and people being allowed to enjoy activities, but I think the issues of safety and health as it pertains to fireworks should take precedence over any other consideration.

Jennifer Chiwa

Makiki

One quarterback to UH, another to Arizona

Has anybody noticed the irony in the recent hoopla surrounding the announcement by both the Star-Advertiser and TV stations that a four-star quarterback is now transferring to the University of Hawaii from Washington State — when one of our former local star quarterbacks, Jayden de Laura, out of St. Louis School, had been the starting quarterback at Washington State before recently transferring to Arizona (“Hawaii football lands transfer quarterback from Washington State,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 10)?

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

