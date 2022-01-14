comscore Off the News: New election maps show improvement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: New election maps show improvement

  • Today
  • Updated 7:35 p.m.

The latest election maps, taken up on Thursday by the Reapportionment Commission. are a clear improvement. The measure that matters — having each lawmaker represent the same population — is better, with a deviation from exact compliance at 4%, well within court-approved limits of 10%. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Thank unsung heroes who keep schools open; Keep pressure on Navy to get fuel out of tanks; Most religions support COVID-19 vaccinations

Scroll Up