Off the News: New election maps show improvement

The latest election maps, taken up on Thursday by the Reapportionment Commission. are a clear improvement. The measure that matters — having each lawmaker represent the same population — is better, with a deviation from exact compliance at 4%, well within court-approved limits of 10%. Read more

Are they perfect? No, and complaints about districts straddling different communities remain. They will be aired online next week. Go to 808ne.ws/reapportion and look under “Meeting Notices” for an agenda and link.

Upgrading masks, getting tested

As the omicron variant spreads even among the vaccinated and boosted population — U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz being among the latest — it’s clear we must be ever more vigilant individually as well as collectively.

The Biden administration’s latest plan, announced Thursday, to distribute 1 billion at-home COVID-19 tests, as well as N95 masks, point the way. Besides social distancing and hand-washing, properly timed home testing can provide a crucial early warning. And upgrading from ordinary cloth masks to the more effective N95s can offer better protection and help reduce the spread, experts say.

Yes, COVID is tough. But we can be tougher.