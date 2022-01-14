comscore No. 1 Hawaii volleyball welcomes brand-new program in Edward Waters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 1 Hawaii volleyball welcomes brand-new program in Edward Waters

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle (10) went up to block Loyola Chicago outside hitter Cole Schlothauer during the teams’ match on Jan. 7 at Simplifi Arena. Thelle was named AVCA national Player of the Week after the Rainbow Warriors swept the series, dropping just one set total.

    Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle (10) went up to block Loyola Chicago outside hitter Cole Schlothauer during the teams’ match on Jan. 7 at Simplifi Arena. Thelle was named AVCA national Player of the Week after the Rainbow Warriors swept the series, dropping just one set total.

In a volleyball context, “aloha ball” usually signifies the end of a match. Tonight, the saying could be a greeting as well when top-ranked Hawaii welcomes one of the nation’s newest men’s volleyball programs to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

