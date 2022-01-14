comscore No. 1 Saint Louis wins at No. 4 Kamehameha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 1 Saint Louis wins at No. 4 Kamehameha

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.

Aiva Arquette scored 23 points and Hayden Bayudan tallied 18 as No. 1 Saint Louis held on for a 70-62 win over No. 4 Kamehameha in a thriller at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium on Wednesday. Read more

