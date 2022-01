Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Parker McLachlin was answering media questions under a tent after his first round Thursday at the Sony Open in Hawaii and couldn’t help but peer into the distance and notice someone hitting a pitch on No. 9. Read more

Parker McLachlin was answering media questions under a tent after his first round Thursday at the Sony Open in Hawaii and couldn’t help but peer into the distance and notice someone hitting a pitch on No. 9.

The golfer was Keith Mitchell, one of his students at “Short Game Chef,” which is based out of TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

“I’ve got a client of mine hitting his little 50-yard shot right here, Keith Mitchell,” McLachlin said. “He was sending me videos last night.”

McLachlin, a 1997 Punahou School graduate, has three other students competing this week at Waialae Country Club: Kyle Stanley, Nick Hardy and Moanalua High and BYU-Hawaii alum Brent Grant.

“I saw some of the videos he posted online and I really liked that,” said Stanley, who has been working with McLachlin for about a month. “It’s been good so far. I’ve kind of noticed some improvements in a short amount of time.”

McLachlin’s “Short Game Chef” YouTube channel, which focuses on chipping and pitching, has 33 videos and 401 subscribers. Most of the videos are one minute or shorter. The “Short Game Chef” Instagram channel has 338 posts and 12.8K followers.

Stanley said he was a bit surprised when he found out McLachlin was entered in the tournament.

“I knew he was planning to come down here. I thought he was just coming as a coach, then I saw he was in the field,” Stanley said.

Stanley had bragging rights among the five golfers after the first round with a 4-under-par 66 in pristine conditions. Mitchell, who wound up birdieing No. 9 with McLachlin watching, finished at 67.

Hardy and Grant carded 70s and McLachlin finished at 71.

“He’s pretty much an expert in it,” said Grant of McLachlin’s expertise in the short game. “I hit the ball a long way, so the short game is where I need to most help. He’s improved my game astronomically for sure.”

McLachlin, 42, is making his 13th Sony Open in Hawaii appearance. He currently competes part-time on the PGA Tour and was awarded a sponsor’s exemption into this year’s tournament.

McLachlin birdied the ninth and 18th holes, and bogeyed the second, fifth and 11th on Thursday.

“All in all, I didn’t hit it as close as I needed to today but just kind of hung in there and knocked a little bit of rust off and I think birdieing the last hole, especially, was important going into tomorrow,” he said.

McLachlin played on the PGA Tour from 2007 to 2010, with his lone career victory coming at the 2008 Legends Reno–Tahoe Open.

His main focus now is teaching others the game.

“So you know, for me, it’s always been about trying to help the next generation, try to inspire the next generation of junior golfers,” McLachlin said. “Hey, look, I was just a kid that grew up playing a muni golf course at Ala Wai, worked here (at Waialae), got some practice privileges and I made it on to the PGA Tour, you can, too.”

McLachlin added: “I estimate I’ve played a thousand rounds of golf here.”

McLachlin was happy to see fans on the course after they were recently banned or restricted because of COVID-19 regulations.

“I love having people out here. I think all of us as a whole, you know, we’re showmen,” he said. “We want to show our skills and we want to show off in the most positive way we can. So I think for me, it’s like I just enjoy performing for people and nice to have people out here to perform for.”

_____

Quotes from Hawaii golfers in the Sony Open in Hawaii:

Garrett Okamura, Baldwin High

2-under 68

“Oh, man, it’s a dream come true. (Golfers from Hawaii) love coming out here. We try to qualify every year, and you know, being from the islands, everyone wants to play in the Sony Open. So it’s kind of the biggest thing in the state and it’s a real pleasure to be here.”

Kevin Carll, Waialae Country Club pro

Even-par 70

“Yeah, I started off the very first hole, hit a shaky drive. Second shot I was in the rough. I really couldn’t do much with it but third shot hit a good wedge and that’s what got me on track. Hit some good shots today. Probably could have made a few more putts but overall extremely happy with how I played today.”

Brent Grant, Moanalua High and BYU-Hawaii

Even-par 70

“Obviously, I haven’t played tournament golf in a little while. I think we ended in the beginning of September on the Korn Ferry Tour. I was a little rusty, but I’m happy to be home and happy to be hitting it well. I just need to get some putts to fall.”

Chan Kim, Kaimuki High

Even-par 70

“I hit it extremely well today, especially on the front 9. I only missed one fairway and I was in the fairway bunker. I pretty much hit every green. I made the turn at 2-under, but I just felt I could have made a couple more putts in the front 9.”

Parker McLachlin, Punahou School

1-over-71

“Hit a couple good shots that didn’t get rewarded like I thought and hit a couple mediocre shots that got put in a spot where I was making bogey. Just slightly off. I think I tighten it up a little bit, swing a little freer like I did the last few holes. I’ll have a good day tomorrow.”

Peter Jung, Maryknoll School

2-over-72

“Well, playing with the pros, you get nervous. Add the butterflies. It’s just learning. I have nothing to lose in this tournament. Only thing I learn, I gain. So it’s very valuable and money can’t buy this. So it’s a great opportunity to play.”

Jared Sawada, Mililani High and UH

3-over 73

“That’s the dream, to win this tournament one day. Might not happen this week, but I’ll keep visualizing that and hopefully make it happen one day.”