comscore Man, 60, injured after being hit by truck on Nimitz Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 60, injured after being hit by truck on Nimitz Highway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER

    An ambulance passes by Queen’s Medical Center.

A pedestrian in his 60s was struck by a truck and critically injured at Nimitz Highway and Puuhale Road late Friday night.

Emergency Medical Services personnel reported that the male victim was given life saving treatment and taken to a medical facility.

The accident occurred at 11 p.m. No further information was available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus-related death, 5,977 additional infections

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up