Man, 60, injured after being hit by truck on Nimitz Highway

A pedestrian in his 60s was struck by a truck and critically injured at Nimitz Highway and Puuhale Road late Friday night.
Emergency Medical Services personnel reported that the male victim was given life saving treatment and taken to a medical facility.
The accident occurred at 11 p.m. No further information was available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.