Hawaiian Airlines service to Brisbane is suspended

Hawaiian Airlines is indefinitely suspending its Honolulu-Brisbane service while continuing to offer flights to Hawaii at Sydney Kingford Smith Airport in Sydney.

The carrier, which has served the Queensland capital since November 2012, suspended service between Hawaii and Australia in March 2020 due to government entry restrictions imposed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a difficult decision, but like many other airlines, we find ourselves rebuilding our network in a vastly different operating environment,” said Andrew Stanbury, regional director of Australia and New Zealand at Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian resumed five-times-weekly service between Sydney and Honolulu on Dec. 13 with its 278-seat, wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft. Australians can continue to travel to Hawaii by connecting domestically to Sydney via Hawaiian’s code-share partner Virgin Australia.