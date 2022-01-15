Maryknoll alum Peter Jung flirts with weekend cut at Sony Open
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:20 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Peter Jung threatened to make the cut after starting 5 under through 10 holes during the second round of the Sony Open on Friday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Peter Jung follows his drive on the 13th hole.
