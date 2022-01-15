comscore Maryknoll alum Peter Jung flirts with weekend cut at Sony Open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maryknoll alum Peter Jung flirts with weekend cut at Sony Open

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Peter Jung threatened to make the cut after starting 5 under through 10 holes during the second round of the Sony Open on Friday.

    Peter Jung threatened to make the cut after starting 5 under through 10 holes during the second round of the Sony Open on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Peter Jung follows his drive on the 13th hole.

    Peter Jung follows his drive on the 13th hole.

Peter Jung made a great run at making the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and he did so with poise not often seen in a 19-year-old amateur. Read more

