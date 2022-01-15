Maryknoll alum Peter Jung flirts with weekend cut at Sony Open

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Peter Jung made a great run at making the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and he did so with poise not often seen in a 19-year-old amateur.

Jung, a Maryknoll School graduate, shot a 5-under-par 65 in Friday’s second round at Waialae Country Club to finish two strokes off the cutline at 137.

Jung’s 65 tied for the second-best score ever by a Hawaii-born golfer, behind Tadd Fujikawa’s 62 in 2009.

“I’m sure it’s one of my greatest accomplishments so far,” said Jung, a Washington State freshman. “Playing the tournament and performing, knowing I can play like this, it gives me a lot of confidence.”

Jung birdied Nos. 5 and 6, eagled No. 9 and birdied Nos. 10 and 18. The birdie on the 10th put him at 3 under with the projected cutline at the time just one stroke away.

“All week I was hitting it well. Yeah, stayed patient,” said Jung, one of two amateurs in the event. “I got my first birdie, I forget which hole, but after that it was on. Putter was good.”

On the ninth, he drove the ball 321 yards off the tee, hit an approach within 14 feet, then sank the putt.

“I think I had 85 pin; I hit like a half 6; breeze was slightly into from the right,” Jung said. “I went right at it. Yeah, I went just over. I chose my line, hit it over, and it went in. It was a good putt.”

In the crowd was Washington State coach Dustin White, who said Jung is “very even-keeled. You can’t tell whether he’s 4 under or 4 over, and I love that. He’s very composed.”

Jung said: “I’m sure everybody has racing minds, but I think the mental aspect of my game is definitely my strong suit.”

Jung was somewhat unlucky as far as the cutline, which moved to 5 under late in his round — tied for the lowest in tournament history,

He parred Nos. 11 through 16 before a bogey on the 17th doomed his chances of making the cut. Jung recovered on the 18th with an 80-foot pitch to within 17 inches of the hole and a tap-in.

“I saw the board somewhere along the line, probably 13, around there. I saw it was 4 (under) so I — my goal was to wait until the last hole and try and birdie that. I didn’t really want to press,” Jung said. “And then 17, I bogeyed, but I didn’t know the cut was at five. That was just poor decision-making off the tee. It’s nice to finish with a birdie, right?”

Jung said a low score was possible after his opening-round 72. He then made good on that prediction Friday.

“I mean, those numbers are always out there,” he said. “You got to believe first. It’s tough. To perform under pressure I think takes a lot of confidence, a lot of practice, and I just believed. I thought the shots I hit I hit them well. Just the targets I chose were not the greatest.”

Jung played in the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii and missed the cut with a 162.

“2019 I was 16 years young and I don’t really remember it,” he said. “It was a lot of emotions running. I just think I matured off the golf course a lot more. I think that was the biggest thing.”

As for the future, it looks very bright for Jung, who won a local amateur qualifier to get into this year’s tournament.

White, his college coach, liked what he saw out of Jung.

“I’m glad I could make the trip and watch him play regardless of whether he shot a 65 or a 75,” said White, who added Jung played in three of five tournaments in the fall. “I’m just here for support. He came a long way in the fall. He came home and worked hard. He earned his way in here and he played some stellar golf today. I think this will be a huge boost of confidence for him going forward.”

White added: “Going forward he is going to be one of our guys.”

When asked what he’ll remember the most about this year’s tournament, Jung said: “There isn’t really one. The good shots, I mean, it’s great. It’s nice to hit good shots, but I think just sometimes when you don’t really think about anything you’re just walking and you see yourself walking inside the ropes with all your friends and family around, I think that’s — the boring moments I guess, I think that’s what was most memorable for me.”

Second round scores

Russell Henley 62-63—125

Hao-Tong Li 63-65—128

Matt Kuchar 64-65—129

Michael Thompson 63-67—130

Stewart Cink 68-63—131

Corey Conners 64-67—131

Chris Kirk 66-65—131

Patton Kizzire 63-68—131

Hideki Matsuyama 66-65—131

Keita Nakajima 67-64—131

Seamus Power 63-68—131

Davis Riley 65-66—131

Brandt Snedeker 66-65—131

Adam Svensson 64-67—131

Dylan Wu 65-66—131

Wesley Bryan 67-65—132

Cameron Davis 66-66—132

Billy Horschel 65-67—132

Charles Howell III 69-63—132

Kevin Kisner 68-64—132

Jason Kokrak 64-68—132

Maverick McNealy 65-67—132

Kevin Na 61-71—132

Ryan Palmer 64-68—132

Hayden Buckley 67-66—133

Luke Donald 68-65—133

Harris English 66-67—133

Lucas Glover 67-66—133

Talor Gooch 67-66—133

J.T. Poston 64-69—133

Greyson Sigg 67-66—133

Kyle Stanley 66-67—133

Sepp Straka 66-67—133

Brendon Todd 67-66—133

Kevin Tway 66-67—133

Vincent Whaley 66-67—133

Ryan Armour 71-63—134

Paul Barjon 66-68—134

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 65-69—134

Keegan Bradley 69-65—134

Joseph Bramlett 68-66—134

Jim Furyk 62-72—134

Si Woo Kim 68-66—134

Russell Knox 67-67—134

Justin Lower 67-67—134

Sahith Theegala 65-69—134

Erik Van Rooyen 66-68—134

Kevin Chappell 63-72—135

Brett Drewitt 68-67—135

Brian Harman 67-68—135

Kramer Hickok 66-69—135

Jim Knous 68-67—135

Satoshi Kodaira 71-64—135

Ben Kohles 68-67—135

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-66—135

Marc Leishman 67-68—135

Denny McCarthy 71-64—135

Keith Mitchell 67-68—135

Henrik Norlander 68-67—135

Andrew Putnam 68-67—135

Sam Ryder 68-67—135

Webb Simpson 67-68—135

Hudson Swafford 68-67—135

Vaughn Taylor 65-70—135

Jimmy Walker 69-66—135

Joshua Creel 72-WD

Missed Cut

Scott Gutschewski 70-66—136

Bill Haas 69-67—136

Nick Hardy 70-66—136

Zach Johnson 72-64—136

Sung Kang 69-67—136

Hank Lebioda 70-66—136

Graeme McDowell 70-66—136

Andrew Novak 72-64—136

Andy Ogletree 65-71—136

Rory Sabbatini 69-67—136

Chase Seiffert 70-66—136

Callum Tarren 68-68—136

Camilo Villegas 72-64—136

Abraham Ancer 66-71—137

Joel Dahmen 69-68—137

Emiliano Grillo 69-68—137

Chesson Hadley 69-68—137

Peter Jung 72-65—137

Takumi Kanaya 66-71—137

Adam Long 70-67—137

Cameron Percy 67-70—137

Chad Ramey 67-70—137

Brian Stuard 70-67—137

Bo Van Pelt 67-70—137

Brian Gay 69-69—138

Tom Hoge 66-72—138

Sungjae Im 71-67—138

Stephan Jaeger 66-72—138

Matt Jones 70-68—138

David Lipsky 68-70—138

Ryan Moore 70-68—138

Aaron Rai 67-71—138

Roger Sloan 71-67—138

Alex Smalley 67-71—138

Cameron Smith 67-71—138

J.J. Spaun 69-69—138

Cameron Young 71-67—138

Austin Cook 71-68—139

Tyler Duncan 64-75—139

Branden Grace 70-69—139

Brent Grant 70-69—139

Harry Higgs 69-70—139

Mark Hubbard 70-69—139

Chan Kim 70-69—139

Kurt Kitayama 69-70—139

Nate Lashley 70-69—139

William McGirt 69-70—139

Trey Mullinax 67-72—139

Austin Smotherman 70-69—139

Robert Streb 67-72—139

Jared Wolfe 71-68—139

Brandon Wu 68-71—139

Rikuya Hoshino 70-70—140

Jerry Kelly 69-71—140

Adam Schenk 70-70—140

Brendan Steele 69-71—140

Curtis Thompson 72-68—140

Dawie Van der Walt 70-70—140

Jim Herman 73-68—141

Bo Hoag 71-70—141

John Huh 71-70—141

Peter Malnati 73-68—141

Parker McLachlin 71-70—141

Taylor Pendrith 71-70—141

Seth Reeves 68-73—141

Richy Werenski 68-73—141

Kevin Carll 70-72—142

Lee Hodges 69-73—142

Beau Hossler 67-75—142

Kelly Kraft 69-73—142

Garrett Okamura 68-74—142

David Skinns 72-70—142

Martin Trainer 68-74—142

Michael Gligic 72-71—143

Koichiro Ishika 72-71—143

Max McGreevy 74-69—143

Bruce Doucett 71-75—146