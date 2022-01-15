Hawaii women’s basketball team picks up road win over Big West leader UC Irvine

Amy Atwell scored 20 points and Meilani McBee hit five 3-pointers to lead the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team to a 77-73 road win over UC Irvine today at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif.

Two days after a 24-point loss at UC San Diego, the Rainbow Wahine (5-7, 2-1 Big West) bounced back by shooting 57% from the field to hand the Anteaters (8-7, 3-1) their first conference loss of the season.

UH saw a 16-point lead cut to five at halftime and UCI moved ahead with 6:12 left in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Konawaena graduate Caiyle Kaupu. McBee answered with a 3-pointer from the corner and added another to cap a 9-0 UH run with five minutes left. The Wahine went 11-for-14 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and managed to hold on despite two UCI 3-pointers in the final 22 seconds.

McBee’s five 3-pointers tied her career high and accounted for her 15 points. Atwell went 6-for-11 from the field with one 3-pointer and 7-for-11 from the line. Daejah Phillips added 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting and led the Wahine with eight rebounds and three blocks, including a pivotal takeaway on a UCI breakaway with 56 seconds left.

Kayla Williams led UC Irvine with 21 points and Chloe Webb added 16.

The Wahine next face CSU Bakersfield on Jan. 22 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. A scheduled game against Cal Poly on Thursday was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Mustangs program.