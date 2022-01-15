Russell Henley holds 2-shot lead over Hideki Matsuyama entering final round of Sony Open in Hawaii

Overnight leader Russell Henley cooled off today but managed to birdie two of his final four holes to take a two-shot lead over Hideki Matsuyama heading into Sunday’s final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

Henley, who opened with a 62 and a 63, made six birdies and three bogeys to remain in front as he tries to become the sixth repeat champion in Waialae history.

Matsuyama, the defending Masters champion, carded the low round of the day with seven birdies and no bogeys to shoot 63 and move into sole possession of second at 16 under to earn a spot in the final pairing on Sunday with Henley.

Matsuyama has not finished in the top 10 in all eight of his previous appearances at Waialae.

Canada’s Adam Svensson, Scotland’s Russell Knox, China’s Haotong Li and American Matt Kuchar are all tied for third ar 14 under, four back of Henley, to give the top of the leaderboard a true worldwide flavor.