Column: Bring telehealth to veterans in Hawaii

This past December marked the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. And while many Americans took time to remember those lost nearly a century ago during the infamous attack, it is equally important to honor Hawaii’s men and women who continue to serve us today.

Hawaii has a long history of military service. Long before the kingdom of Hawaii ever became a state, Native Hawaiians fought alongside both Union and Confederate soldiers during the American Civil War. And during World War II, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, which consisted primarily of Hawaiian-born Japanese Americans, became the most decorated military unit in American history. One of the most well-known veterans of this unit, our late U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye, is the only member of Congress ever to be awarded both the Medal of Freedom and the Medal of Honor.

And yet, despite this rich history of military service and the fact that nearly 10% of Hawaii’s adult residents are veterans, many former service members in our state still struggle to receive the health care they deserve. As the national number of veterans seeking health care increases, we must ensure the medical treatment they need is accessible.

As the only state in the country composed entirely of islands, providing accessible health care can be challenging. Nearly 95% of our land has been classified as rural, which is an unsurprising fact for anyone living outside of Honolulu. One needs only to drive around the island of Hawaii — where nearly 40% of residents live in rural communities — or across the island of Molokai (where there’s not a single traffic light to be found) to recognize the lack of infrastructure in many parts of our state.

While this lack of infrastructure is in many ways a good thing helping to protect the beauty, history and culture of our islands from overdevelopment, medical facilities in these rural communities often lack capacity and struggle with staff shortages and inadequate equipment.

Our current battle with COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of accessible, high-quality health care. As a country, we have become painfully aware of the tragic effects that can occur when medical facilities are short-staffed or lack proper equipment. Having access to adequate healthcare is vital for veterans, many of whom live with physical and mental wounds inflicted during their service.

One innovation that can help ensure our former servicemen and women receive the high level of care they deserve, even in rural communities, is remote telehealth technology. This emerging technology allows patients and onsite staff to speak remotely with healthcare specialists, enables these specialists to monitor their patients’ health from afar, and helps to fill the gap for underserved communities.

Designed specifically with veterans in mind, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has partnered with Philips to create Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS), a program that implements this technology. This program places telehealth stations at convenient community locations, allowing veterans in rural communities to easily access essential services such as primary care, nutrition, social work and mental health support, all via telehealth.

Advocating for such programs is an impactful way for our representatives in Washington, D.C., to support our veterans here at home. Fortunately, we have lawmakers like Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, who has committed to supporting current and former military members, and their families. I am hopeful he and his Senate colleagues will work to bring these critical programs to Hawaii and other rural communities across the country.

Luke Bailey is from Maui and a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.