Features

Bark in the Park promotes health for hounds

By Steven Mark
smark@staradvertiser.com
Today

Pet-loving families can get their pets' new year off to a healthy start by attending Bark in the Park, a free education- and fitness-oriented program in Kakaako on Saturday.

The event will feature wellness and workout classes and talk-story sessions with the Eddy Project, a program that provides tips on fire safety for pets. The project, named for a small rescue dog that died along with its owner in the 2017 Marco Polo condominium fire, includes tips such as including pets in any evacuation plans and keeping a spare leash near the door.

Pet owners can also run their dogs through an obstacle course, designed by the Orangetheory Fitness, which will exercise the animals' agility while giving their owners a workout.

Vendors will be on hand with pet products, and a photo wall will enable participants to share the fun.

The event is 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kaloko'eli Courtyard, 444 Keawe St. Registration is required for participation in the Orangetheory obstacle course program, which will be held in three 30-minute sessions starting at 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced. Visit ourkakaako.com/events/bark-in-the-park to register and for a schedule of events.