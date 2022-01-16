Las Vegas Advisor: Restaurant rush is coming to Las Vegas in 2022

Aside from the return of the Palms, there are no casino openings planned for Las Vegas in 2022, but that doesn’t mean things aren’t happening.

In particular, the restaurant scene is heating up in a big way, led by the recent announcement of a New York City institution coming to town: Peter Luger Steak House will replace Rao’s at Caesars Palace later this year. Luger originates from Brooklyn, N.Y., and its only other locations are in Great Neck, N.Y., and Tokyo.

Also on the way are The Bedford from Martha Stewart at Paris, Emmitt’s Las Vegas from NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith at the Fashion Show Mall, and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux from future Hall of Famer Drew Brees at Harrah’s. Topping things off, a third location of Lotus of Siam, Las Vegas’ perennial favorite Thai restaurant, will be opening soon at Red Rock Resort.

Cake machine: Here’s something different. Pizza Cake, a new takeout space at the front of Harrah’s, serves authentic and oversized slices of New York-style pizza and a selection of cakes. The cake is the unusual part. It comes from a vending machine, with six choices: carrot, rainbow, strawberry rainbow, red velvet, vanilla confetti and chocolate. Each slice is $8.95.

Bellagio display: The Bellagio Conservatory &Botanical Gardens has opened its annual Chinese/Lunar New Year display. “Eye of the ­Tiger” celebrates the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac and features 370 I Ching coins on the money tree, 100 bonsai trees, 40 koi in a pond and three tigers (one 30 feet tall). The display runs through March 5 and is free to view.

Question: What are the highlights of this year’s Las Vegas Advisor coupon book?

Answer: The 2022 Member Rewards Book features about 70 coupons with discounts on restaurants, bars and hotel rooms, along with several valuable gambling bonuses for slots, video poker, table games and bingo. It’s the best Las Vegas incentive package available from any source; you can see the entire list at LasVegasAdvisor.com.

