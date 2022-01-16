Signs of Hawaiian Life – January 16, 2022
While on a West Coast cruise in November, Aiea resident Leonard Agor discovered the Luau Lounge tiki bar at San Francisco’s Pier 39. Photo by Mary Agor.
In October, Jae Yoo, from left, Christine Chambers and
Grace Yoo found the Kona Ice shave ice truck at the Georgia Apple Festival in Ellijay, Ga. Photo by Chuck Chambers.
On a trip to Canada in November, Brian Frey of Mililani spotted the Ohana Poke restaurant in Victoria, British Columbia. Photo by Doris Frey.
