Boy, 14, allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Kalihi

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly robbed at knifepoint by another juvenile in Kalihi Friday.
The robbery occurred on North School Street at about 3:20 p.m.
Police said an unknown juvenile male took the victim’s bike in the robbery.
No injuries were reported.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.