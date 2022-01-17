comscore Boy, 14, allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Boy, 14, allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Kalihi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly robbed at knifepoint by another juvenile in Kalihi Friday.

The robbery occurred on North School Street at about 3:20 p.m.

Police said an unknown juvenile male took the victim’s bike in the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

