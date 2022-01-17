Honolulu police arrest 3 teens suspected of shoplifting at Ala Moana Center

Honolulu police arrested three teens after they allegedly shoplifted clothing from a department store and punched an employee at Ala Moana Center on Sunday.

The robbery occurred at Macy’s at about 1 p.m.

Police said two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy entered the store, selected clothing and exited the establishment without paying for the merchandise.

The store’s asset protection detective stopped one of the teens at which time the juvenile punched the employee, police said. The other two juveniles also attempted to punch the asset protection detective.

All three teens were detained and arrested for investigation of second-degree robbery.