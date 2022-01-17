Honolulu police seek tips on Kakaako armed robbery

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a convenience store in Kakaako.
The robbery occurred at 7-Eleven on Queen St. shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.
Police said a male brandished a sharp object and took money from the store. He fled on Mission Lane towards King Street.
The suspect is described to be in his mid-30s, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with a medium build and tan complexion.
The suspect was wearing a green mask, black pants and black shoes at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
