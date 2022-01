Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968. Fifteen years later legislation was passed declaring a paid holiday in honor of Dr. King. It took 80 years for a holiday to be established in honor of George Washington, and 120 years for Columbus.

Congress created the King Federal Holiday Commission, whose mission was to institutionalize the King holiday around the concepts of remember, celebrate and act, on the third Monday in January.

Remember: This holiday is for all people. We are all made in the image of God.

Celebrate: Celebrate our victories over past struggles, always remembering the unfinished work to be done.

Act: This concept distinguishes the holiday from all others. It is a day on, not a day off.

“Everyone can be great because everyone can serve.”

Edward M. Joseph

Member, MLK Federal Holiday Commission

Kapolei

Property assessments rise unrealistically

I am appalled at the 2022 Real Property Notice of Assessment, City and County of Honolulu, Real Property Assessment Division. Our property value for tax assessment went up $500,000 in just one year.

This is unrealistic and unfair. I understand there is a boom in sales and the increased demand with lack of supply causing this issue, but I don’t think one year is enough time to properly assess values that will remain for life.

The method of assessment is questionable and appears to be a way to raise taxes for other shortfalls that affect residents islandwide. The city provides no justification for individual properties. Comps have to be factual and equal in age, condition or improvement, not just on paper from a database. It is an unfair and unjust method being used.

I filed my appeal, but I am calling out for all residents to not accept the unrealistic assessments by the city.

Auwe! Hawaii residents already have a difficult time making ends meet. We are victims of increased taxes that will force higher rent and costs for all.

Craig Toyooka

Kaneohe

James Webb telescope major feat of astronomy

At about the same cost as our rail system, the James Webb Space Telescope was manufactured and successfully reassembled in space after hundreds of steps that had to be deployed flawlessly.

This is the most amazing feat in the history of the astronomical sciences, and it could never have been accomplished without the insatiable desire our species has to learn as much about the nature of reality as our intellectual ability and technology will allow.

The finale is yet to come. Within six months, when and if they can align the mirrors properly, the telescope will create images of the observable universe that mankind has never seen, which is, of course, the ultimate goal.

How fortunate we are to live in a time when we will be able to learn things about the observable universe that no one before us has ever been able to see.

Robert Griffon

Makiki

We abandon TMT, but cling to rail project

The recent launching of the James Webb Space Telescope was celebrated around the world as scientists wait in anticipation for the wonders it will reveal. Astronomers will soon be able to see what has never been seen before.

Not too long ago, the same excitement and anticipation surrounded the building of the first-ever Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT).

But because of some Native Hawaiian protesters and a governor who was unable or unwilling to enforce the laws he was sworn to uphold, that dream has faded.

It takes 10 years to build the TMT and we aren’t any closer than we were 10 years ago. There hasn’t been a project in Hawaii that not only could bring immense benefits to the state, but to the entire world as well.

We keep the rail and throw away the TMT.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

Don’t waste federal funds; help the poor

I recently heard on National Public Radio that several states do not appear to have used the millions of federal dollars allocated to them for needy low-income families. Hawaii is one of those states.

I hope this is investigated. We have plenty of people who need that help. Where is that money and for what is it being used?

Barbara Mullen

Waimanalo

Congress, White House must shut down Red Hill

Recently, the Manoa Neighborhood Board joined with two other boards, Makiki-Tantalus-Lower Punchbowl and Kalihi-Palama, to meet about Red Hill.

Our boards hosted U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, state Rep. Bob McDermott, the directors of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply and the Sierra Club of Hawaii, and more than 160 concerned residents.

Manoa and Makiki both voted in favor of closing and de-fueling Red Hill.

I went inside Red Hill in Spring 2014 with some well-known elected officials. Eight years later, what has been done? So little was accomplished that two more known releases occurred last year. And thousands of parents and children got sick from their tap water. Letting thousands of people be harmed by your own inaction is negligence. Enough.

We need the Congress (and the White House) to lead. Red Hill is a federal issue, funded by the nation’s budget, regulated and operated by federal agencies.

Dylan P. Armstrong

Manoa

