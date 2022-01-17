Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Cautionary tale from Kapilina houses Today Updated 1:37 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! What’s happened to civilian residents of Kapilina Beach Homes in Ewa Beach is a grim story about how this subdivision, formerly military housing, is struggling to cope since fuel contamination from the Navy’s fuel tanks reached its water taps. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. What’s happened to civilian residents of Kapilina Beach Homes in Ewa Beach is a grim story about how this subdivision, formerly military housing, is struggling to cope since fuel contamination from the Navy’s fuel tanks reached its water taps. But it’s also a cautionary tale for the hundreds of thousands of Oahu residents at risk in the event of a spill that reaches the broader aquifer. Would they get an offer to reimburse the costs of temporary housing, as Kapilina residents did? That seems doubtful. Homeowners are paper millionaires Last year a lot of homeowners became millionaires on paper, when housing prices skyrocketed. Sadly, being a paper millionaire doesn’t make groceries any more affordable, not unless you sell that house and go live in a hovel (but that will involve a big tax bill, so it’s not like you’ll have a million dollar bills to spend). So who wins in “periods of irrational exuberance,” as one investment website calls it? Those who can sell and move somewhere cheaper. Which means leaving Hawaii, and is that really winning? Previous Story On Politics: Kealoha investigation snares three former top Honolulu officials, but will it end there?