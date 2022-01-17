Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 3,878 additional infections

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,285 new cases on Oahu, 585 on Hawaii island, 700 on Maui, 230 on Kauai, 28 on Molokai, 28 on Lanai and 22 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Read more

State Department of Health officials Sunday reported three new corona­virus-related deaths and 3,878 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,126 fatalities and 169,886 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 819 fatalities on Oahu, 159 on Hawaii island, 106 on Maui, 20 on Kauai, two on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Health Department investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-­related death toll Sunday was over 850,000, and the nationwide infection tally was more than 65.5 million.

On Saturday, state health officials said Hawaii’s electronic data collection system for cases has become overwhelmed by the number of test results and on Sunday stopped processing negative test results.

The move should provide a more accurate daily count of positive cases, but the change also means that the state will not be able to calculate the case positivity rate, officials said.

Sunday’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,285 new cases on Oahu, 585 on Hawaii island, 700 on Maui, 230 on Kauai, 28 on Molokai, 28 on Lanai and 22 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in the total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The numbers of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 120,462 on Oahu, 18,161 on Hawaii island, 19,494 on Maui, 6,513 on Kauai, 658 on Molokai and 334 on Lanai. There are also 4,264 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside the state.

Health officials also said Sunday that of the state’s total infection count, 48,849 cases were considered active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s number of active cases increased today by 1,026.

By island, Oahu has 33,554 active cases, the Big Island has 3,657, Maui has 5,282, Kauai has 2,052, Molokai has 245 and Lanai has 124.

The state’s seven-day average infection count is 3,425, down 155 from the previous day as of Friday, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 2,545. and the seven-day average positivity rate decreased by 74 cases from the previous day, state health officials said Friday.

The latest Hawaii COVID- 19 vaccine summary says 2,630,811 vaccine doses had been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 4,607 from a day earlier.

Health officials say 80% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, 75% has received at least one dose and 29% has received a third dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,428 have required hospitalization, with nine new hospitalizations reported Sunday.

Thirty-one hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,377 hospitalizations within the state, 4,102 have been on Oahu, 660 on Maui, 491 on the Big Island, 108 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, 346 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 41 in intensive care units and 19 on ventilators.