Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 3,878 additional infections
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 9
Jeron Sambrano receives a booster shot from Dr. Glenn Young during Kaiser Permanente Hawaii’s community COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the YMCA of Honolulu Mililani Branch.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020
People take part in drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Kalihi Union Church.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree