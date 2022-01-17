comscore Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 3,878 additional infections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 3,878 additional infections

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 9 Jeron Sambrano receives a booster shot from Dr. Glenn Young during Kaiser Permanente Hawaii’s community COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the YMCA of Honolulu Mililani Branch.

    Jeron Sambrano receives a booster shot from Dr. Glenn Young during Kaiser Permanente Hawaii’s community COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the YMCA of Honolulu Mililani Branch.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 People take part in drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Kalihi Union Church.

    People take part in drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Kalihi Union Church.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,285 new cases on Oahu, 585 on Hawaii island, 700 on Maui, 230 on Kauai, 28 on Molokai, 28 on Lanai and 22 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Read more

