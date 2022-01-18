Honolulu firefighters airlift injured mountain biker from Olomana trail

Honolulu firefighters airlifted an injured mountain biker this morning from the Ohana Trail at Olomana.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:46 a.m. about a 50-year-old man who injured his ankle. Four units with 12 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving on scene at 12:01 p.m.

The man, a local resident, was biking with three companions, and fell about an hour into the ride, badly injuring his right ankle.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the injured man to a landing zone at the baseball field of the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility, where care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services at 12:53 p.m.

The other three bikers in the group were uninjured, and descended the trail on their own.