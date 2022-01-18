Kauai Fire Department extinguishes fire at transitional housing site in Lihue

Kauai firefighters on Monday evening extinguished a fire at one of the homes at a transitional housing project at Lihue.

The Kauai Fire Department received a call at 8:30 p.m. Monday reporting a fire at Kealaula on Pua Loke, which provides long-term rental housing for families transitioning out of homelessness. Upon arrival on scene about 10 minutes later, firefighters found smoke coming from a home’s window.

They gained entry into the home and quickly extinguished the fire, according to KFD.

No injuries were reported. Two residents, however, were relocated to another unit at the site, with help from volunteers with the American Red Cross and Women in Need.

Personnel from the Lihue fire station responded, along with Rescue 3; the on-duty Battalion Chief; Kauai Island Utility Cooperative; KFD Fire Prevention Bureau; Kauai Police Department; AMR; and the American Red Cross.

Firefighters cleared the scene at about 9:50 p.m.

Preliminary estimates of damages are placed at $16,000. The fire is believed to have originated in the kitchen, according to a preliminary report. The cause of the fire’s ignition, however, remains under investigation.