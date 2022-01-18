Off the News: Up your game when wearing masks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have taken a few hits lately for its COVID-19 guidance, but on Friday did post a useful update to its roundup on masking, at 808ne.ws/masking.

The CDC is pressing people to up their game, choosing respirators such as N-95s. Bottom line: Wear “the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.” That mask with a tight seal won’t help if you keep taking it off.

Students build a Hawaii culture app

Need a little something to do while standing in line somewhere? Go here — 808ne.ws/hawaiiapp — and play a little game designed by students at public charter school DreamHouse ‘Ewa Beach, just recognized by the annual Congressional App Challenge for their Nani game app.

To play, dress a virtual paper doll in the colors of a yellow hibiscus, a honu and the state flag, while learning a few facts about Hawaii’s culture. The app taught the kids about coding; it will teach you about the state flower.