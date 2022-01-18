Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Up your game when wearing masks Today Updated 6:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have taken a few hits lately for its COVID-19 guidance, but on Friday did post a useful update to its roundup on masking, at 808ne.ws/masking. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have taken a few hits lately for its COVID-19 guidance, but on Friday did post a useful update to its roundup on masking, at 808ne.ws/masking. The CDC is pressing people to up their game, choosing respirators such as N-95s. Bottom line: Wear “the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.” That mask with a tight seal won’t help if you keep taking it off. Students build a Hawaii culture app Need a little something to do while standing in line somewhere? Go here — 808ne.ws/hawaiiapp — and play a little game designed by students at public charter school DreamHouse ‘Ewa Beach, just recognized by the annual Congressional App Challenge for their Nani game app. To play, dress a virtual paper doll in the colors of a yellow hibiscus, a honu and the state flag, while learning a few facts about Hawaii’s culture. The app taught the kids about coding; it will teach you about the state flower. Previous Story Off the News: Cautionary tale from Kapilina houses