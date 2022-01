Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to ethnic cuisines, curry is a staple, but there are many variations. Every country has its version of the typically spicy dish, which has Indian origins.

Here’s the scoop on several popular curries from around the globe — and their key differences.

INDIAN

Full of intense flavor, Indian curries frequently feature dry spices like turmeric, coriander, cumin and chile powder. They’re often mixed with a puree of lentils, yogurt or oil. Unlike Thai curries, Indian curry bases are often a gravy made from onions and tomatoes that are sautéed, then blended together. The gravy is then seasoned with some of the aforementioned dry spices.

There’s an extensive selection of Indian curries, but popular varieties include Madras (popular hot curry), korma (mild, yellow curry with coconut or almond powder) and pasanda (made with cream or coconut milk). You’ll often see Indian curry served with chicken or lentils. Because most Indian curries are soup-like, they’re often served over rice. Thicker curries often come with roti or naan on the side. Compared to Thai curries, Indian curries are savory, hearty and tend to be more stew-like. You’re also more likely to taste their richness and depth, thanks to spices like cloves and cinnamon. There’s a difference when it comes to the heat factor, too: Indian curries often boast a deep, warm flavor that’s different from spicy Thai curries.

Popular Ingredients: turmeric, cinnamon powder

JAPANESE

It’s said that British curry powder inspired what’s known today as Japanese curry. British-style curry — an Anglo representation of the spiced dishes found in Sri Lanka and India — was introduced to Japan during Japan’s Meiji period, during which trade flourished and people were more open to trying new types of Western cuisine. Curry powder was a popular new import — curry rice was invented, and the Japanese altered the British curry to make it sweeter, thicker and less spicy than its Indian counterpart.

Japanese curries are often made from a tomato paste base and are thicker than Thai or Indian versions. Japanese curries are usually made with flour, oil and spice powders to achieve that distinct brown hue. Japanese curries typically contain veggies like carrots, onions and potatoes, and they’re served with chicken, pork or beef over white rice.

Popular Ingredients: potatoes, carrots, onions

THAI

Thai curries often come in three varieties — yellow, red and green — and are known for their signature use of coconut milk. Yellow is the mildest version and features sweet peppers and mellow turmeric. Red curry is made from red chile peppers and usually has some spice and mild heat. Green curry is the spiciest of the three because it includes hot peppers. Despite the spice, the coconut milk provides a mild sweetness and creamier texture.

Though Thai curries are known for being spicy, they’re also flavorful since they often contain a plethora of ingredients like garlic, ginger, dried herbs, lemongrass and more. Fresh ingredients often balance the curries’ spice. Thai curries often begin as a paste but become more liquidy as other ingredients are added. Compared to Indian curries, Thai curries usually have brighter flavors and a thinner consistency. These curries typically feature chicken, seafood or veggies and come topped with cilantro or mint. Thai restaurants serve curries with rice on the side or over noodles.

Popular Ingredients: red chile peppers, lemongrass

HAWAIIAN STYLE

Of course, we could never leave out local beef curry, better known as beef stew. While some call this Hawaiian beef stew, it’s actually quite a bit of a misnomer, as this island-style variety is thought to have originated during the melting pot plantation days. Comforting and hearty, this dish usually consists of carrots, beef, celery, onions and potatoes, and is served over steamed white rice — and if you’re doing it plate lunch-style, with a scoop of iconic mac salad on the side, too. Recipes vary by individual, family and restaurant, but this iconic local dish often features cubed beef brisket or chuck roast, curry powder, ginger and Worcestershire sauce.

Popular Ingredients: tomato paste, ginger, potatoes, carrots