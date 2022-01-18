Nuts about this

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Peanut Butter Day is coming up (Jan. 24). Whether you like the creamy or crunchy version, check out these nutty delights.

Milky Cereal Bar

For the month of January, Milky Cereal Bar is featuring a special flavor called Peanut Butter & Jealous. It features vanilla ice cream that’s mixed with Nutter Butter and Reese’s Puffs and topped with strawberry drizzle, Nutter Butter and Peanut Butter Cap’n Crunch.

This dessert is available in both swirl ($7.50) and cup ($9.50) options.

Ka Makana Alii

91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy., Kapolei

808-670-2764

Instagram: @milky.hawaii

Side Street Inn

One of Side Street Inn’s signature desserts, the peanut butter crunch ($11), is a customer favorite. This warm brownie comes topped with a layer of peanut butter crunch, a chocolate drizzle, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.

Various Locations

sidestreetinn.com

Kansai Yamato

Peanut butter mochi ($4.99 for a pack of four pieces) is one of the bestsellers at Kansai Yamato. The generously sized pink mochi comes stuffed with lots of creamy peanut butter. Packs of peanut butter and red bean- filled mochi are also available.

Other popular mochi flavors include ube crumble, strawberry mochi, banana cream and yuki ichigo (mochi filled with strawberries and bananas).

1151 Mapunapuna St., Moanalua

808-838-1355

Instagram: @kansaiyamato_hawaii

Morning Brew

The peanut butter stack ($4.25) is available daily at Morning Brew’s Kakaako and Kailua locations. This dessert is for the ultimate sweet tooth, as it features layers of chocolate cake, peanut butter, caramel, and chocolate chunks and peanuts.

While Morning Brew is known for its robust coffee selection, breakfast fare (Belgian-style waffles, scrambles, breakfast sandwiches and more), sandwiches and bagels, take a peek at the bakery display case. You’ll find an assortment of goodies like chocolate turtle brownies, toffee almond blondies, raspberry squares, meltaway bars and more.

Various Locations

morningbrewhawaii.com