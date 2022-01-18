comscore Nuts about this | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Nuts about this

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:02 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY MILKY CEREAL BAR

    Peanut Butter & Jealous ($7.50) is the January special at Milky Cereal Bar.

  • PHOTO COURTESY SIDE STREET INN

    Side Street Inn’s signature dessert ($11) features a warm brownie topped with a layer of crunchy

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Peanut butter-filled mochi ($4.99 for a pack of four) is one of the bestselling flavors at Kansai Yamato. Four pieces of pink mochi come stuffed with peanut butter.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Morning Brew’s peanut butter stack ($4.25) is available daily in the café’s bakery display case. it features decadent layers of chocolate cake, peanut butter, caramel and chocolate chunks, and it’s topped with peanuts for the ultimate crunch. this dessert is popular because of the textural contrast between the soft, moist cake, creamy peanut butter and sticky caramel layers.

National Peanut Butter Day is coming up (Jan. 24). Whether you like the creamy or crunchy version, check out these nutty delights. Read more

