Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The old saying is “we are what we eat” and Indigo Mathewson believes that and uses food as medicine. Read more

The old saying is “we are what we eat” and Indigo Mathewson believes that and uses food as medicine. She learned her craft by studying nutrition at Bastyr University in Seattle, and then cooking at many restaurants here in Honolulu, Seattle and Austin. Her pork luau stew is a popular comfort food that is tasty and satisfying. Indigo makes this stew usually with taro chunks, but says it is very good also with sweet potato or breadfruit.

You may have eaten this Kaiser High School grad’s food at Juicy Brew, Kokua Market Deli and Mud Hen Water in years past. Since 2016, she has operated Indigo’s Healing Kitchen. Indigo enjoys cooking foods for those ailments such as digestive problems, hormonal imbalances or cancer, and tries to cook delicious foods that help support people.

Indigo Mathewson’s Pork Luau Stew

Ingredients:

• 3 cups large diced cooked taro or kalo

• 1-pound fresh luau leaves, including stems

• 1/2-pound bacon ends

• 1 1/2 pounds boneless pork shoulder

• 2 teaspoons Hawaiian salt

• 7-10 garlic cloves

• 1 large sweet onion, peeled

• 1 bunch green onions, green and white parts separated

• 3-inch piece ginger, peeled

• 2 teaspoons turmeric powder

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

• 1-2 Thai chile peppers

• 1 can full fat coconut milk

Directions:

Cook taro or kalo by rinsing then steaming for two hours. For sweet potatoes and breadfruit, cover with foil and bake whole at 375 degrees for 1 hour. Then, peel, dice and set aside. Rinse fresh luau leaves and steam for 2 1/2 hours. Cut pork shoulder into 2-inch by 2-inch chunks and toss with Hawaiian salt. Heat a large pot on medium high heat, add chopped bacon ends and pan fry for 5 minutes. Remove bacon bits to a small bowl. Keep bacon fat in pot and add pork cubes to brown, about 5 minutes. In a food processor, pulse onion, white part of green onion, ginger and turmeric to make a paste. When pork is browned, add paste to meat and cook for 5-10 minutes. Add black pepper and chiles. Chop the remaining green onion for garnish and keep refrigerated.

Add steamed luau leaves with any liquid to pot. Simmer on low for 2-3 hours until the pork is fork tender. When tender, add kalo and coconut milk. Season with salt to taste, if needed. Serve with rice, chili pepper water and the green onion as garnish.

Makes 6 servings.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.