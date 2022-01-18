This wedding venue provides a scenic dining experience
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 3:19 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Appetizer of seared ahi with papaya sauce, prosciutto over kiwi and vichyssoise with sweet potato.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Seafood diet Seafood penne was a recent dinner option at Waikiki Leia.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
French toast ($12) is topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and is surrounded by berries.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A recent dessert trio featured fresh fruit, vanilla ice cream with strawberry sauce, and matcha cake with strawberries and honey mousse.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
An organic dinner salad set against the backdrop of the property’s waterfall
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Soufflé pancakes ($12) with strawberries, macadamia nut sauces and maple syrup.
