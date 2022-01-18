This wedding venue provides a scenic dining experience

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In normal times, Waikiki Leia would be thriving as a venue for destination weddings from Japan. That market evaporated with pandemic travel restrictions and gathering restrictions also made it difficult to cultivate local wedding traffic. So, until the day Japan travel returns and local brides and grooms can be assured gathering sizes are not subject to change, the wedding chapel pivoted, redirecting its reception catering know-how into restaurant service.

It makes a pleasant change of scenery for diners in search of what’s new or those in love with the idea of adding enchantment to their daily life. The venue is on a 30,000-square-foot estate with a view of Diamond Head with a manicured lawn and waterfall that serves as a pic turesque backdrop for photos with friends or family before or after a meal.

What had been reception areas are now open to about 40 guests for breakfast and lunch Thursdays to Mondays. Reservations are suggested due to the venue’s popularity, and tasting menu dinners are available by reservation only.

Menus are streamlined for simplicity, with a clean Tokyo aesthetic that embraces fresh organic ingredients, and Hawaii-French fusion.

Given the ambiance, one might expect all meals here to be on the pricey side but that isn’t the case. Break fast is surprisingly affordable. There are only four breakfast sets available, ranging in price from $8 for a Japanese style toast set, to a trio of soufflé pancakes ($12) or French toast ($12).

Kamaaina will likely be most interested in the latter two dishes. True to the menu’s description, the French toast is indeed “fluffy and creamy,” topped with a dollop of vanilla ice cream and encircled by fresh strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.

The soufflé pancakes are simply dreamy, also fluffy and light as air. These are accompanied by fresh berries, whipped cream and a sauce trio that gives you options of traditional maple syrup, macadamia nut sauce or strawberry sauce.

The toast set comprises Nagoya-style ogura toast accompanied by butter and small portions of sweet azuki red bean jam as well as egg salad should you prefer a balance of sweet and savory.

Toward that end, the toast also comes with a choice of one protein from a roster of Spam, bacon, link sausage, Portuguese sausage or arabiki sausage.

The final set is a $10 breakfast duo featuring a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, and ham, lettuce and tomato sandwich. The western side of me missed having egg options, but there are other places for that.

Similarly, the lunch menu has four selections, a trio of pastas and $22 chef’s daily special. Each of the pastas — tomato with bacon, creamy seafood and Japanese-style mushroom with vegetables — are $17.50, and come with a choice of soup or salad, bread and soft drink.

Waikiki Leia had been offering two omakase dinner menus priced at $70 and $100, but since Jan. 15 began offering one tasting menu with a couple of add-on options.

These dinners start with an appetizer sampler that, true to the venue’s philosophy, manage to be healthful and delicious. Recently, a trio of starters included single-bite prosciutto layered over kiwi, and seared ahi topped with refreshing papaya sauce, which veers from the local norm of combining the fish with savory flavors. These were accompanied by a vichyssoise with the sweetness and color of purple sweet potato. Next came a salad of organic mesclun with a lilikoi dressing.

When I visited a few weeks ago, entrée options were sautéed lobster, rib-eye with mustard gravy, a “Seafood Fest” of lobster, squid and scallop over creamy penne that was just right in weight and sweetness without being too heavy or cloying, and “Meat Lovers” combo of sliced beef tenderloin and rib-eye with ponzu and mustard sauces.

Now, the options on the more streamlined menu are pan-fried shrimp and scallop accompanied by Parmesan-crusted grilled romaine with tapenade sauce, and roasted U.S. Prime rib-eye with balsamic blueberry sauce and grilled vegetables. Add-ons that can accompany these dishes are a lobster tail and foie gras ($20 each). Dessert options vary. When I visited, the finale was a petite dessert trio that included a small cup of vanilla ice cream with strawberry sauce, green tea cake with honey mousse and a cup of fresh fruit.

From a foodie perspective, the overall vibe of the tasting menu was conservative, but it makes sense in keeping with the company’s roots in weddings and receptions, where the aim is to appeal to a broad range of tastes without the bold flavors or drama that might cause some guests distress.

Waikiki Leia

3050 Monsarrat Ave., Waikiki

Food: ***

Service: ****

Ambiance: ****

Value: ***½

Call: 808-735-5500

Hours: 8-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays; Dinner 5:30-8:30 p.m. by reservation only

Prices: About $25-$30 for breakfast; $40 for lunch and $200 for dinner for two. currently byob with no corkage fee

Nadine Kam’s restaurant visits are unannounced and paid for by Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Follow Nadine on Instagram (@nadinekam) or on YouTube (youtube.com/nadinekam).