Family comes first for Mililani star athlete Sione Tavo Motu'apuaka | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Family comes first for Mililani star athlete Sione Tavo Motu‘apuaka

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani offensive lineman Tavo Motu‘apuaka enjoys singing is called “Tongan Elvis” by football coach Rod York.

In Sione Tavo Motu‘apuaka’s universe, a good day includes a guitar and some family or friends to sing with. Read more

