Prep girls basketball Top 10 poll: Good start for No. 1 ‘Iolani

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Iolani collected nine of 12 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday. Read more

‘Iolani collected nine of 12 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday.

The Raiders won their ILH regular-season opener against Punahou 54-47.

The Raiders travel for a battle with No. 4 Kamehameha today.

Konawaena collected the remaining three first-place ballots and remained at No. 2. The Wildcats got a key road win at previously unbeaten Waiakea over the weekend, 47-32.

Punahou’s strong start in ILH play — wins over Maryknoll and Kamehameha — inspired the panel of coaches and media to lift the Buffanblu three spots to No. 3, even after a loss to No. 1 ‘Iolani.

Maryknoll traded places with Punahou, slipping to No. 6.

Maui, under first-year coach Vic Aguirre, remained unbeaten in MIL play at 5-0 (8-1 overall) and stayed at No. 4. Kamehameha (5-3, 1-1) rounds out the Top 5.

Campbell entered the Top 10 for the first time this season. The Sabers knocked then-No. 10 Radford from the lead in the OIA West and are now 6-0 in league play.

BKG Girls Basketball Top 10

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (9) (4-2, 1-0 ILH) 117 1

2. Konawaena (3) (5-2, 3-0 BIIF) 111 2

3. Punahou (4-1, 2-1 ILH) 82 6

4. Maui (8-1, 5-0 MIL) 74 4

5. Kamehameha (5-3, 1-1 ILH) 71 5

6. Maryknoll (5-4, 0-2 ILH) 55 3

7. Lahainaluna (5-3, 4-1 MIL) 53 7

8. Hilo (3-0, 3-0 BIIF) 36 9

9. Waiakea (2-1, 2-1 BIIF) 21 8

10. Campbell (6-2, 6-0 OIA West) 19 —

No longer in Top 10: Radford (No. 10).

Also receiving votes: Roosevelt 8, Radford 4, Damien 2, Mililani 2, Waianae 2, Kahuku 1, Kaiser 1, Sacred Hearts 1.