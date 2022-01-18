Hawaii Prep World | Sports Prep girls basketball Top 10 poll: Good start for No. 1 ‘Iolani By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 10:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ‘Iolani collected nine of 12 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. ‘Iolani collected nine of 12 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday. The Raiders won their ILH regular-season opener against Punahou 54-47. The Raiders travel for a battle with No. 4 Kamehameha today. Konawaena collected the remaining three first-place ballots and remained at No. 2. The Wildcats got a key road win at previously unbeaten Waiakea over the weekend, 47-32. Punahou’s strong start in ILH play — wins over Maryknoll and Kamehameha — inspired the panel of coaches and media to lift the Buffanblu three spots to No. 3, even after a loss to No. 1 ‘Iolani. Maryknoll traded places with Punahou, slipping to No. 6. Maui, under first-year coach Vic Aguirre, remained unbeaten in MIL play at 5-0 (8-1 overall) and stayed at No. 4. Kamehameha (5-3, 1-1) rounds out the Top 5. Campbell entered the Top 10 for the first time this season. The Sabers knocked then-No. 10 Radford from the lead in the OIA West and are now 6-0 in league play. BKG Girls Basketball Top 10 Rank School (1st) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (9) (4-2, 1-0 ILH) 117 1 2. Konawaena (3) (5-2, 3-0 BIIF) 111 2 3. Punahou (4-1, 2-1 ILH) 82 6 4. Maui (8-1, 5-0 MIL) 74 4 5. Kamehameha (5-3, 1-1 ILH) 71 5 6. Maryknoll (5-4, 0-2 ILH) 55 3 7. Lahainaluna (5-3, 4-1 MIL) 53 7 8. Hilo (3-0, 3-0 BIIF) 36 9 9. Waiakea (2-1, 2-1 BIIF) 21 8 10. Campbell (6-2, 6-0 OIA West) 19 — No longer in Top 10: Radford (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Roosevelt 8, Radford 4, Damien 2, Mililani 2, Waianae 2, Kahuku 1, Kaiser 1, Sacred Hearts 1. Previous Story University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team shows off its talent, depth in sweep Next Story Scoreboard