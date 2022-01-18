comscore Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard

  • Today
  • Updated 10:14 p.m.

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Previous Story
Stephen Tsai: Here’s what has to be on top of UH’s to-do list
Next Story
Television and radio -Jan. 18, 2022

Scroll Up