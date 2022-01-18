Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Division I: ‘Iolani at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Damien, 6:30 p.m. Division II: ‘Iolani vs. University, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin; Kamehameha at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m. Division III: Lanakila Baptist vs. Assets,

5 p.m. at Damien.

ILH girls, Division I: Punahou at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.; Division I-AA: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Division II: Hanalani at Mid-Pacific,

5 p.m.

OIA East Boys: Kaiser at Moanalua; McKinley at Farrington; Castle at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Roosevelt; Anuenue at Kalaheo; Kalani at Kailua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

OIA West Boys: Nanakuli at Kapolei; Waipahu at Mililani; Waialua at Aiea; Waianae at Pearl City; Campbell at Leilehua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou I-AA at Mid-Pacific;

‘Iolani at Punahou; Kamehameha vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Pearl City (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Pearl City at Leilehua (girls at 7 p.m.); Mililani at Waialua (girls at 7 p.m.); Waialua at Mililani (boys at 7 p.m.); Waianae at Kapolei (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Waipahu at Aiea (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Campbell at Radford (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Division II: Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Division II: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 6 p.m. Division III: La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 5 p.m.

OIA East Girls: McKinley at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV). Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Roosevelt at Kalani; Anuenue at Moanalua; Kaiser at Farrington; Kalaheo at Castle.

OIA West Girls: Campbell at Mililani; Waipahu at Radford. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Leilehua at Pearl City; Waianae at Aiea; Waialua at Nanakuli.

SOCCER

OIA East: Roosevelt at Kalani (boys at 4 p.m.); Kahuku at Moanalua (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Kalani at Roosevelt (girls at 7 p.m.); Kalaheo at Castle (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Farrington at Kaiser (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); McKinley at Kailua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.).

Soccer

ILH

Boys’ Varsity

Punahou 12, Damien 0

Hockey

NHL

Monday

Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Arizona 5, Montreal 2

San Jose 6, Los Angeles 2

Seattle 3, Chicago 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 5, Nashville 3

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 3

New Jersey at Toronto, ppd