Hawaii sees 3,929 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 184,767

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 3,929 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 184,767 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,126.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 828 fatalities on Oahu, 159 on Hawaii island, 106 on Maui, 20 on Kauai, two on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 850,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 66.7 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 3,026 new cases on Oahu, 240 on Hawaii island, 397 on Maui, 198 on Kauai, 20 on Molokai, 17 on Lanai and 31 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 131,116 on Oahu, 19,489 on Hawaii island, 21,202 on Maui, 7,439 on Kauai, 725 on Molokai and 366 on Lanai. There are also 4,430 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 56,558 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 907.

By island, Oahu has 40,603 active cases, the Big Island has 5,163, Maui has 7,361, Kauai has 2,990, Molokai has 290, and Lanai has 151.

The state’s 7-day average infection count is 4,195, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 2,980, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,659,585 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 7,389 from a day earlier.

Health officials say that XXXX% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, 75.3% have received at least one dose, and 30.7% have received a third dose.

Thirty-one hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,412 hospitalizations within the state, 4,133 have been on Oahu, 663 on Maui, 492 on the Big Island, 108 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

