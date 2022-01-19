comscore Progress has occurred 2 years after the tragedy at Diamond Head, but loopholes remain | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Progress has occurred 2 years after the tragedy at Diamond Head, but loopholes remain

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.
    A partially rebuilt home at Diamond Head.

    The first house to be rebuilt on Hibiscus Drive. The rebuilt two-story home on the Ewa side of 3015 Hibiscus Drive, at right, is where Lois Cain and two police officers were killed by Jerry Hanel.

    Frame grab of a video of the fire that occurred after a shooting on Hibiscus Drive.

    Kumi Macdonald

Two years after four lives and seven homes were lost in a disturbed Diamond Head resident’s shooting spree and ensuing conflagration, the shroudlike black construction curtains are finally coming down along Hibiscus Drive, revealing rebuilt homes and the promise of new life. Read more

