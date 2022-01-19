comscore Waikiki Galleria Tower owner sues DFS over back rent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki Galleria Tower owner sues DFS over back rent

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

BlackSand Capital and Waikiki Galleria Tower have filed a lawsuit against DFS, the current retail tenant of Galleria Tower, for nonpayment of about $7 million in back rent and failing to perform tens of millions in restoration work. Read more

Previous Story
Kamaaina investor sells Pagoda Hotel to another

Scroll Up