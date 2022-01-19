Hawaii Grown: Hawaii wrestlers Kelani Corbett and Nanea Estrella still dominating on mainland

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kelani Corbett’s dominance in women’s wrestling continues at the next level.

A four-time state wrestling champion at Leilehua, Corbett, now a junior at Lyon College in Arkansas, won the 191-pound title in the York College Women’s Open in York, Neb., on Saturday.

Corbett scored a 12-2 tech fall in the final to complete a dominant performance in the tournament.

A day after winning Lyon’s only match against Menlo College in the finals of the New York Duals, Corbett continued her success with four straight wins by technical fall.

It was her first competition for the Fighting Scots since participating in the Patriot Duals in early December.

Corbett began her junior season in November at the Missouri Valley Open, where she blew through the competition to take first place at 235 pounds.

Corbett won her opening match by pinfall in just 27 seconds and then scored dominant 12-0 and 10-0 tech fall victories to win the division.

Corbett is 6-1 this season after going 6-2 as a sophomore and finishing second at the Sooner Athletic Conference championships.

As a freshman, Corbett went 16-4, winning both the SAC championship at 170 pounds and the Wayland Baptist Invitational.

Corbett wasn’t the only winner from Hawaii over the weekend.

Menlo (Calif.) sophomore Nanea Estrella, who won four state titles at Lahainaluna from 2017 to ’20, went undefeated to win the 130-pound bracket at the York College Women’s Open in her season debut.

Estrella pinned her way to the final, where she wrestled Lexi Basham, the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 130 pounds in the NAIA.

Estrella scored a late takedown to win 5-3 and earn her first tournament championship as a member of the Menlo wrestling team.

Her teammate, junior Alana Vivas (Kamehameha ’19), won the 123-pound title in the tournament, scoring an 8-1 victory in the final.

Menlo junior Tianna Fernandez, a 2019 Baldwin alumna, placed fourth at 101 pounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Brilie Kovaloff, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) junior guard scored a game-high 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting and added five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes of a 69-56 win over Lewis & Clark on Friday. The Boxers (11-3 overall) are a perfect 5-0 in conference play and have won seven straight overall. Kovaloff is second in the Northwest Conference averaging 17.2 points per game.

>> Camy Aguinaldo, ‘Iolani ’18: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman guard was limited to 19 minutes because of foul trouble but still managed to score 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting with four assists, two rebounds and a steal against Lewis & Clark. Aguinaldo leads the NWC in scoring at 20.4 points per game.

>> Lily Wahinekapu, ‘Iolani ’21: The Cal State Fullerton freshman guard led the way with a game-high 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in a 66-50 win over Cal State Northridge on Thursday for the Titans’ first win in Big West play. Wahinekapu added a team-high 17 points with seven assists, three rebounds and a steal in a 78-70 overtime loss to UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

>> Jo Huntimer, ‘Iolani ’21: The Air Force freshman guard scored 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and added six rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes of a 77-52 win over Colorado State on Thursday.

>> Malie Marfil, Kamehameha ’20: The Alaska Anchorage freshman guard made all three shot attempts and had seven points, four steals, two assists and two rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench in a 76-50 win over Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday.

>> Kimani Fernandez, Kamehameha-Maui ’18: The Alaska Anchorage junior forward had two points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench against Alaska Fairbanks.

MEN’S TENNIS

>> Ryo Minakata, Hawaii Prep ’19: The Boise State junior helped the Broncos earn a point in doubles with a win in the No. 3 flight in a 5-2 loss to Washington on Monday. Minakata was one of three Broncos to win a set in singles competition in a 7-0 loss to Oregon on Saturday, falling 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (11-9) in the No. 6 flight.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ’18: The UC Santa Barbara junior outside hitter had a match-high seven kills, three aces, two digs and a block assist in a sweep of Saint Xavier on Jan. 11.

>> Hunter Schmidt, ‘Iolani ’21: The Stevens Institute of Technology freshman middle put down his first collegiate kill in a sweep of St. Joseph’s (L.I.) on Saturday.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser.