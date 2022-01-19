comscore Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco blessed to be bowl bound | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco blessed to be bowl bound

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco was on a recruiting trip in Reno, Nev., when he was notified he would participate in the Polynesian Bow.

    Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco was on a recruiting trip in Reno, Nev., when he was notified he would participate in the Polynesian Bow.

Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco was on a recruiting trip Sunday when he received unexpected but gratifying news: He was invited to participate in the Polynesian Bowl. Read more

