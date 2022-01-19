Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco blessed to be bowl bound

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco was on a recruiting trip Sunday when he received unexpected but gratifying news: He was invited to participate in the Polynesian Bowl.

“I was in (Reno) Nevada for my official visit. I was just super happy and super blessed. Just super grateful,” Bianco said following the first Polynesian Bowl practice Tuesday at Kamehameha’s Kunuiakea Stadium. “Thanks to Coach Rich (Miano, the game’s director of football operations) — he got me in here last minute. Just grateful to be out here playing against the best.”

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kamehameha and will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

There has been curiosity locally as to where Bianco, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound pro-style passer, will play in college. On Tuesday, he said he has narrowed his choices to Hawaii, the school he committed to in mid-October, and Nevada.

The good news for Rainbow Warriors fans is Bianco said he still considers himself a UH commit.

The bad news is the uncertainty surrounding the program after second-year coach Todd Graham resigned Friday after current and former Warriors provided testimony at a Hawaii Senate hearing regarding his alleged abusive treatment of players.

“Right now, I’m going to be making the decision soon whether I’ll stay committed (to UH) or going somewhere else,” said Bianco, who pointed to the next signing period, which starts Feb. 2.

Bianco decided against signing his letter of intent in mid-December during the NCAA early signing period after hearing about the negative situation at UH, which first surfaced on social media earlier that month.

More than a dozen UH players have left the program, including starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a fellow Saint Louis graduate and good friend of Bianco’s.

Bianco was offered scholarships by Nebraska and Washington State, but he said coaching staff changes at those schools nixed those options.

Bianco completed 186 of 273 passes for 2,660 yards with eight interceptions and 15 touchdowns, and rushed for 11 scores for the 6-4 Crusaders this past season.

He was given a 3-star rating from 247 Sports and ESPN. He doesn’t have a star rating on rivals.com, but an official for the website at the practice said Bianco is a 2-star prospect.

“I bring leadership, a winning mentality and a winning culture. Someone who’s going to leave it all out there and do everything he can to win,” Bianco said of his game.

One person who thinks highly of Bianco’s game is former UH coach June Jones, who will lead Bianco’s Mauka team against the Makai on Saturday.

“I like him. I’ve watched him since he was a freshman when I was (at Saint Louis) helping and I’ve watched pretty much all of his games this year,” Jones said. “To be honest, he’s all upside from here. He just keeps getting better and better.”

Jones said he’s enjoyed being involved in the Polynesian Bowl, where players are taught Polynesian culture.

“It’s something that we had a vision for a number of years ago and I’ve been involved in it really the whole time,” he said. “It’s just a real unique experience for the Mainland kids that are Polynesian coming back and reconnecting with their culture and a lot of them can see their family members that they haven’t really seen. Pretty much all the mainland kids, all the ones I’ve been involved with, said it’s one of the greatest experiences they’ve had.”

As for Bianco, he’ll get to play with and against four of his former Saint Louis teammates on Saturday.

Safety Kona Moore also is on the Mauka team, while offensive linemen Jonah Savaiinaea and Ethan Spencer and wide receiver Devon Tauaefa will suit up for Makai.

The last time they played together was in Saint Louis’ 49-14 loss to Kahuku in the Open Division final Dec. 23 at Farrington High.