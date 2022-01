Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Division II: Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Division II: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 6 p.m. Division III: La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 5 p.m.

OIA East Girls: McKinley at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV). Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Roosevelt at Kalani; Anuenue at Moanalua; Kaiser at Farrington; Kalaheo at Castle.

OIA West Girls: Campbell at Mililani; Waipahu at Radford. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Leilehua at Pearl City; Waianae at Aiea; Waialua at Nanakuli.

SOCCER

OIA East: Roosevelt at Kalani (boys at

4 p.m.); Kahuku at Moanalua (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Kalani at Roosevelt (girls at 7 p.m.); Kalaheo at Castle (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Farrington at Kaiser (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); McKinley at Kailua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.).

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii,

7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys, Division I: Damien at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Division I: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani,

5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 5:15 p.m. Division II: Mid-Pacific at Damien, 4:30 p.m.; University at Kamehameha,

5 p.m.

OIA East Boys: Moanalua at McKinley; Farrington at Castle; Kahuku at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Kalaheo; Kailua at Kaiser; Anuenue at Kalani. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. f JV games.

OIA West Boys: Kapolei at Waipahu; Mililani at Waialua; Aiea at Waianae; Pearl City at Radford; Leilehua at Nanakuli. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Kamehameha at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Damien vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park No. 1; Le Jardin at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Moanalua,

7 p.m.

Basketball

ILH

Boys’ Varsity I

Saint Louis 47, ‘Iolani 39

Boys’ Varsity II

University Lab 37, ‘Iolani 33

Girls’ Varsity I

Punahou 48, Maryknoll 36

‘Iolani 53, Kamehameha 47

Girls’ Varsity II

Kamehameha II 39, ‘Iolani II 34

College Men

EAST

Baylor 77, West Virginia 68

Syracuse 91, Clemson 78

UConn 76, Butler 59

SOUTH

Davidson 63, VCU 61

Miami 85, North Carolina 57

Missouri 78, Mississippi 53

Tennessee 68, Vanderbilt 60

UCF 92, East Carolina 85, OT

MIDWEST

Akron 74, W. Michigan 73

Bowling Green 92, N. Illinois 83

Dayton 68, St. Bonaventure 50

Kent St. 56, E. Michigan 47

Michigan 83, Maryland 64

Ohio St. 83, IUPUI 37

Toledo 83, Ball St. 70

Wisconsin 82, Northwestern 76

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 75, South Carolina 59

Houston 74, South Florida 55

Kansas 67, Oklahoma 64

Kansas St. 66, Texas 65

Texas Tech 72, Iowa St. 60

FAR WEST

Boise St. 62, Air Force 56

CSU Bakersfield 73, Cal Poly 60

College Women

Top 25

No. 21 Duke 58, Miami 49

Soccer

ILH

Girls’ Varsity

Mid-Pacific 2, Punahou 1

Kamehameha 10, Damien 0

Goal Scorers: KSK—Nikki Mau 2, Marley Roe 2, Anuhea Aluli, Emma Attwood, Leila Kahoano, Kamryn Kaleiohi, Kainani Jacang, Maile Kahele.

Canoe

ILH

Tuesday

Week 2

Winning Crew: (Punahou)—Mati Durkin, Sebastian Ako, Aiden Cruise, Stryker Scales, Tate Goodman, Tyler Dodgeron.

Boys’ Varsity I

School Points Time

‘Iolani 4 30:17:00

Kamehameha 3 31:30:00

Mid-Pacific 2 32:40:00

Pac 5 1 35:08:00

Punahou 6 30:10:00

Boys’ Varsity II

School Points Time

Damien 1 38:04:00

‘Iolani 4 33:47:00

Kamehameha 3 34:53:00

Maryknoll 2 36:52:00

Punahou 6 32:57:00

Boys’ Junior Varsity I

School Points Time

‘Iolani 3 33:42:00

Kamehameha 4 33:03:00

Maryknoll 2 33:59:00

Mid-Pacific 1 34:04:00

Pac 5 0 37:09:00

Punahou 6 32:28:00

Boys’ Junior Varsity II

School Points Time

Damien 2 38:31:00

‘Iolani 3 37:56:00

Kamehameha 6 35:34:00

Maryknoll 0 DNR

Mid-Pacific 1 39:19:00

Punahou 4 36:40:00