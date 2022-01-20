Police searching for suspects in convenience store robbery on Kalakaua Avenue

Honolulu police are looking for two males in connection with a convenience store robbery in Honolulu Tuesday night.
The robbery occurred in the 1300 block of Kalakaua Avenue at about 10:20 p.m.
Police said two males armed with a dangerous instrument entered the store and took cigarettes and money. The suspects fled in a vehicle and remain at large.
No injuries were reported.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
One of the suspects was wearing a camouflage jacket and dark-colored shorts and the other suspect was wearing a dark-colored jumpsuit at the time
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.