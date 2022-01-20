Police searching for suspects in convenience store robbery on Kalakaua Avenue

Honolulu police are looking for two males in connection with a convenience store robbery in Honolulu Tuesday night.

The robbery occurred in the 1300 block of Kalakaua Avenue at about 10:20 p.m.

Police said two males armed with a dangerous instrument entered the store and took cigarettes and money. The suspects fled in a vehicle and remain at large.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

One of the suspects was wearing a camouflage jacket and dark-colored shorts and the other suspect was wearing a dark-colored jumpsuit at the time