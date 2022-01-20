comscore Editorial: Apply ARPA funds to near-term needs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Apply ARPA funds to near-term needs

  • Today
  • Updated 7:08 p.m.

When the American Rescue Plan Act set aside funds for local governments to handle pandemic-induced needs, city officials nationwide hoped that, by now, the country would have put more distance between its people and COVID-19. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Navy snafus put civilians at risk

Scroll Up