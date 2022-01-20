comscore ‘Blue Ohana’ commemorates fallen officers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Blue Ohana’ commemorates fallen officers

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Supporters gathered Wednesday in memory of police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, who were fatally shot on Hibiscus Drive two years ago. Pictured wearing lei and with his head bowed in prayer is Kalama's son, Kaumana.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Supporters gathered Wednesday in memory of police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, who were fatally shot on Hibiscus Drive two years ago. Pictured wearing lei and with his head bowed in prayer is Kalama’s son, Kaumana.

  Tiffany Enriquez (left), Kaulike Kalama

    HPD

    ———

    HPD

    Tiffany Enriquez (left), Kaulike Kalama

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Fallen Officer Kaulike Kalama's son, Kaumana, center, acknowledged supporters as Raiden Barrientos, right, held a flag used to lead the memorial procession around Kapiolani Park on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Fallen Officer Kaulike Kalama’s son, Kaumana, center, acknowledged supporters as Raiden Barrientos, right, held a flag used to lead the memorial procession around Kapiolani Park on Wednesday.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The memorial procession, above, around Kapiolani Park on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The memorial procession, above, around Kapiolani Park on Wednesday.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police officers, family and supporters walked around Kapiolani Park on Wednesday in remembrance of slain officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police officers, family and supporters walked around Kapiolani Park on Wednesday in remembrance of slain officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.

The late afternoon sun bathed Kapiolani Park in warm golden light on Wednesday as a quiet, multigenerational group of about 50 Honolulu Police Department members and their families gathered near Paki Hale to commemorate two officers on the anniversary of their deaths. Read more

