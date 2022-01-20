‘Blue Ohana’ commemorates fallen officers

By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:54 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Supporters gathered Wednesday in memory of police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, who were fatally shot on Hibiscus Drive two years ago. Pictured wearing lei and with his head bowed in prayer is Kalama’s son, Kaumana.
HPD
———
HPD
Tiffany Enriquez (left), Kaulike Kalama
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fallen Officer Kaulike Kalama’s son, Kaumana, center, acknowledged supporters as Raiden Barrientos, right, held a flag used to lead the memorial procession around Kapiolani Park on Wednesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The memorial procession, above, around Kapiolani Park on Wednesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu police officers, family and supporters walked around Kapiolani Park on Wednesday in remembrance of slain officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.