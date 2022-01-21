Firefighters rescue lost hiker on Kuliouou Ridge trail

A 28-year-old hiker was rescued from Kuliouou Ridge trail was rescued by Honolulu firefighters after getting lost on the hike this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the lost hiker at around 4 p.m. and arrived at Kuliouou Neighborhood Park at around 4:20 p.m., where firefighters established command and secured a landing zone for the Air 2 helicopter.

The hiker, a visitor, had started hiking on the trail at 11 a.m., but she reportedly became disoriented and could not make it out of the trail, HFD reported.

Air 2 located the hiker, who was not injured, and airlifted her from the trail at around 4:45 p.m.