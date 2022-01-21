Firefighters rescue lost hiker on Kuliouou Ridge trail

A 28-year-old hiker was rescued from Kuliouou Ridge trail was rescued by Honolulu firefighters after getting lost on the hike this afternoon.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the lost hiker at around 4 p.m. and arrived at Kuliouou Neighborhood Park at around 4:20 p.m., where firefighters established command and secured a landing zone for the Air 2 helicopter.
The hiker, a visitor, had started hiking on the trail at 11 a.m., but she reportedly became disoriented and could not make it out of the trail, HFD reported.
Air 2 located the hiker, who was not injured, and airlifted her from the trail at around 4:45 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.