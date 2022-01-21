Waianae Health Center to distribute reserved at-home COVID test kits to community

The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center announced today that it will offer a drive-thru distribution of thousands of free at-home COVID-19 test kits this Saturday at Waianae Mall.

All of the tests, however, have already been reserved for the drive-thru to be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at Waianae Mall.

The center said it was received supplies of “Quick-Vue COVID-19 At Home Test Kits” from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to distribute to its patients, staff and the community.

Households were required to register online for the 4,775 reservation slots for this initial giveaway, and all of the slots were filled as of Thursday morning.

WCCHC is, however, planning to offer additional distributions within the Waianae Coast, Kapolei, Waipahu and Ewa communities over the next few weeks, pending shipment of more test kits.

In the meantime, the center is asking for the community’s aloha and patience, and requests that they not call the health center for the test kits..

“The at-home test kits is an important tool for our residents who have concerns about being exposed, or possibly exposed, to someone who has COVID-19,” said WCCHC in a news release. “If an individual uses the test kit and is determined to be positive, the current protocol is to isolate for at least five days until symptoms are gone and continue to wear a mask for five days after isolation. There is no need to retest if or to see a medical provider unless symptoms worsen.”

The center is still offering free drive-thru COVID testing at its main campus 8 to 11 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Appointments can be scheduled online at wcchc.com/covid19 or by calling 808-697-3170 option 1.

Updates are available on the health center’s Facebook page.