My family and I have enjoyed the Pagoda Hotel for generations — its food, accommodations and, most of all, the brilliant koi ponds that my parents, my siblings and I, and our children and grandchildren have enjoyed for many years.

It is unequaled in Hawaii, and we fervently hope that the change of management (“Kamaaina investor sells Pagoda Hotel to another,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 18), will not result in the kind of gentrification that so often ruins Hawaii’s local treasures.

Pagoda and its fishponds have always attracted, engaged and delighted local children, including those from the neighbor islands. My grandchildren beg to go there and squeal with delight when they feed and observe the fish.

Pagoda is one of the very few places that have remained affordable and accessible to locals, especially our neighbor island relatives who come to Honolulu for family gatherings and medical treatments.

This is an open plea to the Kurisu brothers and Highgate to keep Pagoda as it is — welcoming, affordable and teeming with brilliant koi. It’s a local treasure, a place much cherished by all the generations of Hawaii.

Larraine Koike

Nuuanu

Plan, decisive leaders needed to fight COVID

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele’s commentary on COVID-19 hit the nail on the head (“A new COVID-resilient ‘normal’ overdue,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 19). He succinctly laid out the current challenges and provided a strategic plan to address them.

Our state has not kept up with the planning and execution needed to live with COVID-19. The governor was slow to take action from the start, and the current situation does not seem to have changed. The mayor feels everyone taking personal responsibility will work. The Department of Health provides conflicting guidance. Thousands of visitors arrive every day, and as we see in Waikiki, don’t always wear masks. There are no standard procedures in place to check on those who should quarantine.

The forward-thinking politicians, medical professionals and others who have solid plans are not included in the decision-making process.

We can live with COVID-19 while keeping our folks safe and maintaining visitor numbers. It just takes a well- developed plan executed by decisive leaders.

Helen Gibson Ahn

Hawaii Kai

Multiskilled workforce would be more effective

The last thing we need in Hawaii is more government bureaucracy, but since Gov. David Ige has brought up the issue, perhaps he should consider reconstructing state agencies by creating a multiskilled workforce (“Gov. David Ige seeks to create new law enforcement agency,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 17).

For example: merging the driver’s license and registration division under police jurisdiction for public safety.

This change automatically would reduce the frustration we witness every day about vehicles on the road with expired registration and safety checks. It would immediately identify and notify police officers to go directly to the residence and impound the vehicle if the required stickers are expired.

Combining duties basically performed by both the county and state would remove jurisdiction restrictions, creating a more comprehensive and effective workforce moving freely to service the public.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

Jones had losing record at Southern Methodist

How quickly we forget (“June Jones says he’ll implement an improved run-and-shoot if hired as University of Hawaii coach,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19).

Football coach Jones’ record at Southern Methodist University seven years ago when he quit was a dismal 36 wins and 43 losses.

We University of Hawaii fans deserve a winner.

Franklin Young

McCully

Meaningless words as Legislature convenes

History repeats: Once again, the state Legislature has begun its session. The speaker of the House has said this year’s theme will be “economic justice, cultural justice, and environmental justice.”

I read the entire article, and nowhere did I read any description of the “justice” these things needed (“Legislative session once again to begin quietly,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19).

Words, just words. As always.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

Caldwell can’t lose stink of Honolulu rail project

Thanks for the chuckle about how the Kealoha scandal may hurt Kirk Caldwell’s chances for the governorship (“Federal indictments may hurt Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s run for governor,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 13). Golly, a corrupt cop?

Caldwell doomed himself long ago when he shoved the rail down our throats. Caldwell, Kymberly Pine, Colleen Hanabusa and all the others of their ilk will never get that stink off them.

Allan Howard

Aiea

V-22 Ospreys should not fly over neighborhoods

I was alarmed and woken by a V-22 Osprey aircraft flying over our homes. Am I the only one? It was 10:30 p.m. and they were flying dangerously low and shaking the foundation of my home.

Why are these accident-prone aircraft — known for numerous Class A accidents, and responsible for the deaths of 19 Marines in a crash in Tucson, Ariz., in 2000 — allowed to fly over our homes? It has a published accident rate of 3.27 per 100,000 hours as of 2017 and earned a reputation of being dangerous and unreliable. Yet they are allowed to fly over our homes and disturb our island life.

I know they have to train, but over our homes and at 10:30 p.m.? What is the correct answer? To whom do we turn to get this corrected?

Mark Campos

Kapolei

