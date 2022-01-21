Hawaii Beat | Sports Storms’ basket helps Chaminade sink Point Loma By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:04 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Sawyer Storms knocked down a 3-pointer with eight seconds left, lifting Chaminade to a 73-71 win over Point Loma in San Diego on Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Sawyer Storms knocked down a 3-pointer with eight seconds left, lifting Chaminade to a 73-71 win over Point Loma in San Diego on Thursday. Raazhel Watkins finished with 17 points and five assists for the Silverswords (8-8, 6-4 PacWest), who won their third straight game. Isaac Amaral-Artharee also had 17 points. Kaden Anderson had 23 points to lead the Sea Lions (9-8, 5-4 PacWest). Previous Story NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring