Storms’ basket helps Chaminade sink Point Loma

Sawyer Storms knocked down a 3-pointer with eight seconds left, lifting Chaminade to a 73-71 win over Point Loma in San Diego on Thursday.

Raazhel Watkins finished with 17 points and five assists for the Silverswords (8-8, 6-4 PacWest), who won their third straight game. Isaac Amaral-Artharee also had 17 points.

Kaden Anderson had 23 points to lead the Sea Lions (9-8, 5-4 PacWest).