Storms’ basket helps Chaminade sink Point Loma

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Sawyer Storms knocked down a 3-pointer with eight seconds left, lifting Chaminade to a 73-71 win over Point Loma in San Diego on Thursday. Read more

